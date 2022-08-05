Senator Akpan Emerges YPP Guber Candidate in A’Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Senator Representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) in the National Assembly, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpan, who is popularly called ‘OBA’ was elected as governorship candidate of the party during the party’s primary held at the party’s secretariat, Uyo yesterday.

In the primary election, Akpan who was a sole aspirant pulled a total of 216 votes to emerge the governorship flag bearer of the party.

His emergence came five days after Pastor Nyenime Andy, the former governorship candidate of the party, announced his voluntary resignation.

The fresh primary ordered by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), saw all the delegates from the 31 local government areas filled out behind him.

It was asserted that the primary monitored by INEC, was in line with the 2022 Electoral Act, which stipulated that when a…