TETFund Records over N60bn Revenue Decline – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has recorded over N60 billion fall in revenue.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Sonny Echono, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, led by Hon. Aminu Suleiman, paid an oversight visit to the agency.

Echono, who spoke on TETFund’s operations and the state of finances, especially from 2017 to date said that last year’s collection dropped to N189 billion.

He said: “We witnessed a steady rise in collections under the education tax but unfortunately, last year, for the 2021 there was a sharp drop and that left us in a very dare position.

“For example, as I said, from N154 billion in 2017, the tax collection rose steadily to N257 billion over the years.

“So by 2020, we’ve got N257 billion, but unfortunately, last year’s collection, which is what we are using to operate this year,…