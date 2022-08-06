Choose Between APC, APP, Group Tells Senate Chief Whip – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been urged “to come clean” and declare his real political interest by choosing between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Peoples Party(APP), which he is allegedly romancing with in Abia.

The challenge of stating his true political colour was thrown at Kalu by a socio-political group in Abia under the aegis of The Abia Rescue Movement (TARM), which frowned at the clandestine political activities of the former Abia governor.

In a statement made available to the media in Umuahia signed by its Coordinator, Dr. Onuoha Emezie, the group said that it has decided to put the Abia North Senator on the spot after observing his surreptitious activities that are hurting Abia APC.

TARM alleged that Kalu has not only been sponsoring the Abia State chapter of APP but has also been fishing in the waters of Abia APC to recruit members for APP.

“But the good news…