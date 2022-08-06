Court Knocks TUC for Flouting Order on Delegates’ Conference – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Justice Rabi Gwandu of the National Industrial Court (NIC) sitting in Lagos has frowned at the flagrant disobedience of her order which restrained the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The judge who scolded lawyers and parties that were involved warned that disobedience of court erodes confidence in the system and failure to check it will breed anarchy.

“A court gave an order that there should be no election, that I will quickly inspect your matter so that you can go and have your election. But, you went ahead and conducted the election. You are telling the court that to hell with your order,’’ Justice Gwandu stated.

The court had at the last sitting restrained Trade Union Congress from holding its 12th triennial delegates’ conference or taking any further steps to hold it, but the Union went ahead…