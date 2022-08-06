Diri Slams Water Resources Bill, Says It’s Draconian – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has described as draconian the National Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly, saying it would have adverse effect on the predominantly maritime state if it is passed into law.

Diri condemned the bill yesterday when the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dame Didi Walson-Jack and her team paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that it would be unfair and unjust to introduce the Water Resources Bill when oil producing states were still agitating for a fair deal from their oil and gas resources.

He said, “The Water Resources Bill is not acceptable. The provisions of the bill, if it becomes law, would have more negative impact on us as we are a mainly maritime environment. Having taken away our oil and gas resources, the federal…