 Don’t Drag Me to Politics, OPM General Overseer Pleads – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has pleaded with politicians across the country to distance him from involvement in political matters.

Apostle Chinyere explained that his mandate is to prepare people for heaven and assist the downtrodden in the society and not to get involved in politics.

It would be recalled that the clergy who operates a large Christian ministry with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had recently offered international scholarship to the disabled young man, Uchendu Godswill, seen on viral video on Facebook, carrying blocks with clutches.

The clergy, who disclosed that he has refused many offers by politicians, insisted that his philanthropic activities were to lift many Nigerians from poverty.

He said, “I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) is calling on well wishers and followers to allow…