Emir of Bichi Organises Special Prayer on Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, also an in-law to President Muhammad Buhari, has led a special prayer session organised by the Emirate Council seeking Allah’s intervention to end security challenges in the country.

The prayer session was conducted yesterday at the Bichi Juma’at Central Mosque where Imams, Islamic scholars and clerics from the nine local governments that make up the Bichi emirate recited the entire Qur’an.

The Chief Imam of Bichi Emirate, Khalifa Lawal Abubakar led the spiritual leaders in the prayer under the watchful eyes of the Emir Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero.

In his address at the closing of the prayer session, the Bichi Local Government Council Chairman, Prof Yusuf Muhammad Sabo, thanked the Emirate for organising the special prayer which he said “is timely considering the bedeviling security challenges in the country.”

He then urged people in the area to conduct the same prayers in…