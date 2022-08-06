MTN Launches Home Broadband Services – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji



MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has announced its launch of Home Broadband services to accelerate broadband penetration in alignment with the federal government’s plan to achieve over 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

With this launch, MTN Home Broadband services will be available to millions of Nigerian households.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Hassan Janet, said: “At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life; hence our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations.”

General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeke, noted: “Customers now have enhanced access to dedicated 24/7 support and online channels to place orders for MTN Home Broadband with options for home delivery.”

“They can also enjoy truly Unlimited Data bundles, longer tenure data plans with…