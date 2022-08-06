Ondo Amotekun Intercepts 151 ‘Charm-carrying Invaders’  – THISDAYLIVE

• Gunmen kidnap Ikare chief, 3 others

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed ‘Amotekun’ has intercepted 151 suspected “invaders” allegedly with dangerous charms, heading to South-west states.

While showcasing the suspects at the command headquarters in Akure yesterday, the state Commander of the corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said they were intercepted around Sango, Akure/Ado Road by its team who were on ‘stop and search’ as they became suspicious of their movement.

Adeleye explained that investigation revealed that they were coming from Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states, while they claimed that they were picked in groups and cleverly concealed behind bags of rice.

He said, “We intercepted two trucks conveying 151 people who were cleverly concealed behind bags of rice and beans in a way that one may not know these numbers of people were tucked in the trucks.

“Upon interception, we asked for…