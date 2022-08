Sanwo-Olu Summons Emergency Security Meeting, Tells Lagos Residents to Ignore Doomsday Prophets – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As unconfirmed reports of an imminent attack on Lagos by terrorists continue to reverberate around the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu last night urged Lagos residents to ignore the report, as the state government and security operatives were on top of the situation.

The governor said this during an emergency press conference held at the State House, Marina, after a meeting with security operatives from the Nigerian Police, the Navy, Army, Customs and the Civil Defence, among others.

Sanwo-Olu said he had read some news on social media about a threat of an impending attack on Lagos but urged Lagos residents to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

“In the last couple of days or weeks, there have been a lot of social media news and information about the threat of impending attacks on Lagos. I’ve had on a daily basis security communication with my security operatives.

“I want to assure our citizens that we are on top…