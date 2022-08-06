Weststar, Toyota, Stallion, CFAO Headline Auto Journalists’ Training – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

Weststar Associates Limited, Stallion Motors, Toyota Nigeria Limited and CFAO Motors have thrown their weight behind this year’s Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building Workshop holding Friday, 29th, July, 2022 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa, Ikeja.

Weststar, the lead sponsor of this year’s training programme is the authorised general distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria.

Already, Weststar has indicated maximum interest and support for the training programme which is the 7th edition in the series.

This is not the first time, Weststar is supporting the training programme. Apart from marketing the renowned brand it represents in Nigeria in the past 15 years of existence.

Similarly, Stallion’s automotive group which represents an array of globally renowned automobile brands has always thrown its weight behind the annual training programme.

Stallion Motors…