Adeleke Vows to Defend, Retain His Victory in Osun – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to defend and retain his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, declaring that his emergence as governor-elect was in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election held on July 16.

He secured 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 375,027 votes.

But Oyetola has challenged the outcome of the governorship election at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

In a petition dated August 5, the governor is asking the court to nullify Adeleke’s election because he was not qualified to contest and that he was not elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast.

Oyetola said Adeleke forged the certificates submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission…