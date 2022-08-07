APC Haunted by Buhari’s Performance – THISDAYLIVE

CICERO/Report

Not many Nigerians were convinced last week when a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, attempted to distance the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, from the lacklustre performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years, Adedayo Akinwale writes

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, stirred controversy last week when he absolved the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, of the blame for the poor performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Oshiomhole, who featured in a programme on ARISE NEWS Channel, stressed that it would be unfair to blame the former Lagos State governor for Buhari’s performance because he never held any position in the government.

Tinubu, who had boasted publicly in Abeokuta, Ogun State that he installed Buhari in 2015, received scathing…