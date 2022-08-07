Bauchi Gov Stresses Need for Peaceful Coexistence to Overcome Challenges in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and live peacefully with each other irrespective of ethno-religious differences.

The governor further stressed that the present situation in the country characterised by insecurity and banditry need peaceful coexistence and purposeful tolerance in order to be overcome.

Mohammed disclosed this yesterday at Bishara Baptist Church, Bauchi, during the burial service of the late Mrs. Mercy Abraham, wife of the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Abraham Damina Dimeus.

The governor, who was represented by a delegation of Christian political appointees led by Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs (Christian), Pastor Zakka Magaji, said that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state was as a result of the fervent prayers of Christians urging them to continue.

He…