BON, NGE, MRA Ask FG to Reverse N5m Fine on MultiChoice, Trust TV, Others – THISDAYLIVE

* You can’t gag media, CDD tells NBC

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) have called on the federal government to reverse the fine of N5 million each slammed on MultiChoice, Trust TV, TSTV and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) for airing a documentary on terrorism.

The bodies also condemned the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) decision to fine the media outfits.

The NBC imposed a fine of N5 million each on MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, owners of DStv; NTA-Startimes Limited; and TelCom Satellite Limited (TSTV) for airing a BBC Africa Eye documentary, which “glorified the activities of Bandits and undermines National Security in Nigeria.”

Before the fines were imposed, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, had noted that the federal government would sanction Trust TV and BBC for “terrorism glorification” in their…