Buhari Seeks Drastic Measures against Killing of Six Nigeriens in S’East – THISDAYLIVE

* Gunmen kill six policemen, four others, abduct 14 Indians in Imo, Kogi

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attacks against non-indigenes and law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South-east, promising all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the killing of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts.

Gunmen had on Monday attacked a building at Orogwe, Owerri, Imo State, which was occupied by mainly Hausa and killed six Nigeriens.

Also, suspected gunmen killed two policemen, two expatriates and two company drivers in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen equally abducted 14 Indians who were on their way home from work at the West African Ceramics when their Coaster bus was…