CBN Auctions N2.89trn NTBs in 7 Months, Records 39.47% Oversubscription – THISDAYLIVE

In a bid to help the federal government finance the 2022 budget deficit, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has auctioned the sum of N2.98trillion through Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) auction in seven months of 2022, compared to N2.28 trillion auctioned in seven months of 2021.

The CBN, who offered to auction N2.05trillion 91-Day, 81-Day, and 364-Day tenor NTBs, according to its “government securities” in the period under review, eventually raised N2.98 trillion as investors’ demand for its long-term NTBs spike over lucrative yield.

Specifically, the 364-Day tenor NTBs recorded a total subscription of N4.86trillion as against the N1.9trillion total offer by the CBN, which gave the room for a final allotment of N2.71trillion in seven months of 2022.

It implies that investors oversubscribed the 364-Day by 93.6 per cent in the period under review.

