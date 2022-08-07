Chronicling a Fragile Childhood to Tech Dynasty – THISDAYLIVE

Adeshola Cole-Alegbe is the CEO of TRITEK Consulting Limited, a multi-award-winning IT company helping many candidates within the African community secure roles within the IT sector. Through her training platform, she has empowered Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. A victim of racial abuse, Cole-Alegbe rose above adversities to prominence. In this no-holds-barred interview with Funke Olaode, Cole-Alegbe attests to the power of vision in navigating life’s uncertainties.

Born in Hackney, United Kingdom in 1981, Deshola as she is fondly called was subject to a lot of racial abuse. She grew up in Birmingham and was the only black person in her school at the time. Adeshola had a challenging childhood; having been fostered from the age of two to 11 years, her upbringing was a rollercoaster of physical and mental abuse.

Growing up, her relationship with her parents was somewhat hindered by the relationship she had with her foster parents. She had a…