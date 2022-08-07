Ekiti, Kwara Agree to Combat Cross-Border Bandits, Kidnappers  – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Following security threat being experienced at border towns, the Kwara and Ekiti State Governments have agreed to combat cross-border bandits, kidnappers and killer herdsmen operating in the border communities of the two states.

They regretted the orgy of criminality and violence through incessant kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens being experienced at borders in recent time, saying efforts should be intensified to curtail the horrendous acts.

The agreement was brokered during the security meeting held at Otun Ekiti by the Chairmen of Moba Local Government Area, Ero Local Council Development Area and Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara State at the weekend.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of Ero Local Council Development Area, Mr. Akin Alebiosu said the security alert raised over alleged infiltration of some forests in the South-west and North-central of the federal spurred the meeting.

Alebiosu…