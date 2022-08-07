FG Puts Community Health Officers on Red Alert – THISDAYLIVE

Onyebuichi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has urged the Community Health Officers (CHO) to be prepared for the outbreak of monkeypox disease in villages.

Minister of State for Health, Mr Ekumankama Nkama, gave the charge at the 2021 induction of 477 Community Health Officers (CHO) by the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the minister, the outbreak of monkeypox and other diseases has made it necessary for the country’s health sector to be ready to track any possible challenges.

He noted that Community Health Officers, being among the first responders because they are closer to the people, must respond appropriately.

The minister urged the graduates to be more responsive and operate within their level by making the necessary referrals when they are faced with challenges above them as they have been prepared and certified by the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria as full…