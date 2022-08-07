Nigeria Threatens to Dump ECOWAS over Discrepancies in Recruitment – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria has threatened to withdraw its membership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over alleged discrepancies in ongoing recruitment exercises by the regional body.

The regional body was recently directed at the 2022 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja to suspend the ongoing recruitment, which some Nigerian representatives at the Parliament alleged was never stopped.

Leader of the Nigerian delegation and Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ahmed Idris Wase, said it had become imperative that Nigeria review its relevance and membership of the bloc.

The Nigerian representatives on Thursday subsequently issued the threat of pulling their nation from the body should the directive to suspend the exercise not be immediately respected, they alleged that some principal officers in the regional bloc have…