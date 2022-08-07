NOVA Merchant Bank Announces Appointment of New Directors, Promotion of Workers – THISDAYLIVE

NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria has announced the appointment of two independent non-executive directors and one non-executive director as it elevates about 20% of its workforce to various grade levels in the Bank.

The three new appointees are expected to strengthen the board and bring more inclusivity and diversity to the bank’s board.

Mr. Chinedu Uzoho, who was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, is a top-level finance, banking and capital market professional with over 40 years of experience in the banking industry and capital markets. He has served on the board of many reputable institutions and currently the Chairman of NovaMBL Securities Limited (a subsidiary of Nova Merchant Bank Limited).

Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji, appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director is an accomplished professional with about 40years of corporate experience gathered across several roles in professional practice and banking in Nigeria and the…