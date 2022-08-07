NSCDC Parades 65-year-old Man for Defiling Daughter – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded 65 years old security man Arowolo Ayodeji for having carnal knowledge of his 19-year-old daughter.

The command paraded him alongside two others Quadri Qudus and Emmanuel Sowole.

Qudus and Sowole were accused of stealing phones and house breaking.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin, NSCDC Spokesperson, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said that “Arowolo Ayodeji’s report was brought to the notice of the command through the Kwara State Ministry of Social Welfare. The ministry and the command’s Gender Unit are collaborating together.

“It was a good Samaritan that reported the case to the Ministry of Social Welfare before the case was brought here. And the suspect was apprehended at Ijero Ekiti.

“The man was said to have been molesting the girl while she was seven years old. It means that crime has been going on for two years…