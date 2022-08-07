Time not Enough to Remove Buhari, Say PDP Lawmakers  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives have said they were uninterested in the removal threats against President Muhammadu Buhari because they don’t have enough time to do so.

Aside the timing, they also said the presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly are Buhari’s henchmen who would strongly frustrate the plan to remove him.

The minority caucus in the Senate led by the main opposition PDP on July 26, 2022 staged a walkout from the plenary over the escalated security situation in the country.

They subsequently handed down a six-week ultimatum to the president to curb the situation or face removal.

Backing their Senate counterparts, the minority caucus in the House also joined in the call, saying that the process of removal would begin at the expiration of the ultimatum.

However, speaking to THISDAY on Sunday, some PDP lawmakers said they were not interested in…