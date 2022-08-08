A’Ibom YPP Guber Candidate Names Amba as Running Mate – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has picked a retired Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Anwana Asuquo Amba as his running mate in the 2023 elections in the state.

The YPP governorship candidate was said to have settled for the retired AIG Amba as his deputy after exhaustive consultations with political associates, critical stakeholders and chieftains of the party.

The YPP deputy governorship candidate, who is from Urue Offong/Oruko Local Government Area, (Oro Nation axis) of Eket Senatorial District was unveiled by Senator Akpan weekend at the state party secretariat in, Uyo before the YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

While unveiling his running mate, Senator Akpan assured that their government will be loyal to everyone since it will be rooted in democracy which is the government of the people by the people and for the…