As Wike Stays in PDP, Horse Trading Continues – THISDAYLIVE

As the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, continues to hold his party in suspense over his next political moves, indications have emerged that his group has listed conditions that needed to be met for them to agree to work for the presidential candidate of the party and former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

Since the completion of the party’s presidential election exercise at the end of May, Wike has been having a cold war with the party after he lost to Atiku. Matters were made worse when Wike was overlooked and current governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, was named by Atiku as his running-mate. Wike’s loyalists felt he should have been picked ahead of Okowa going by his contributions to the party. Even before the primaries, Wike had passionately and vehemently campaigned that the presidential ticket of the party be zoned to the South going by the fact that the North would have had the presidency for eight years by 2023 and coupled with the fact that…