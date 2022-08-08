Buhari Rejoices with Communications Minister, Pantami, on CIISEC Fellowship – THISDAYLIVE

* Hails NDPHC director, Oyedele, for bagging African man of the year award

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on his conferment with a Fellowship status by Chartered Institute of Information Security (CIISec).

The president, in a statement issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the minister on the historic recognition, being first and only African Fellow admitted into CIISec amongst 89 other Fellows.

He noted the passion, diligence and creativity that Pantami has brought into governance since assumption of office, enabling a convergence and synergy that takes security into full consideration, especially in the global cyber space.

President Buhari also appreciated CIISec for the recognition to Pantami and the effort at providing a community of professionals that work towards protecting the interest and safety…