Buhari’s Clueless, Afenifere Laments – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye, Udora Orizu in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere has expressed serious concerns over the level of insecurity in the country wondering if President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the deteriorating situation at all.

The group in a release issued Monday entitled, ‘Insecurity in South West, other parts of Nigeria: Where is the Commander-in-Chief?,’ stressed that the rate at which insecurity is festering, it was as though there is no authority who could reign-in the monster.

In the statement signed by the national publicity secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that there is no veritable indications that the C-in-C is aware of the enormity of the situation or is putting up any strategy to arrest it.

Afenifere spokesman submitted that the business of Nigerian president is not to ‘grieve’ for victims of terrorism but to ensure that terrorism, kidnapping and allied crimes…