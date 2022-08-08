Build on Successes of Commonwealth Games, Buhari Tells Sports Ministry – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Sports Ministry officials to work with all relevant stakeholders to build on the success of Nigerian athletes at the just concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The President, in a statement issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, advised government officials to begin early and earnest preparations to surpass this spectacular achievement in future competitions.

President Buhari said he looked forward to a rousing reception from Nigerians for members of Team Nigeria Birmingham 2022, just as he assured all stakeholders that youth and sports development will remain a priority for this administration.

He congratulated the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, led by Chief Sunday Dare, Sports Federations and Associations in the country on the successful conclusion and performance of Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The President expressed…