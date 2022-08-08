CAF Fights Back to Rescue Osimhen, Others from AFCON Blank Out – THISDAYLIVE

Continental football ruling body, CAF, has reacted to public statement by Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis which seek to prevent African players from featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Top among the African players to be affected is Nigeria’s talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen who incidentally also missed out at the last tournament played in Cameroon.

The Napoli President wanted players from Africa to sign undertaking that they will not feature in AFCON.

CAF, in a statement yesterday remarked that it was appalled by the irresponsible and unacceptable remarks made by Napoli President.

“By publicly declaring that players who sign for Napoli must sign a waiver denouncing participation in the Africa Cup of Nations as a condition of employment, De Laurentiis’ comments likely to fall under Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. CAF therefore urges UEFA to initiate disciplinary investigation against…