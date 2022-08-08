Group Passes Vote of  Confidence  on TETFUND Executive Secretary – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A group, the Northern Youth Initiative for Governance (NYIG) has passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Mr. Sunday Echono for implementing and executing the mandate of the agency within his hundred days in office.

Speaking at a press conference in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday, the convener of the group, Mr. Alfa Ebune, said after a discrete independent assessment on the performance of the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, the group was absolutely satisfied with his performance.

Ebune said the TETFUND boss was able to execute infrastructure development, sponsorship of scholars within and outside the country and workshops across all federal and state tertiary institutions geared toward improvement and development of instructions in the country.

“We have seen his midas touch in both state and federal tertiary institutions in Nigeria. We therefore pass a vote of confidence…