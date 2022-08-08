In Last 12 Years, Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Suffered Over 222 Partial, Total Collapses – THISDAYLIVE

*Ministry advocates purchase of SCADA system

*Expert blames archaic, obsolete grid system*Report says Sub-Saharan Africa loses up to $28bn in GDP to power collapses

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

In the last twelve and a half years, spanning the period from 2010 to the first half of 2022, Nigeria’s power grid suffered at least 222 partial and total collapses, a THISDAY analysis of industry data, mostly from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has shown.

To reduce the rate of grid failures, Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu said the federal government would fast-track the purchase and installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

However, a study jointly published in March by Nnaemeka Emodi of the University of Queensland and Ogheneruona Diemuodeke of the University of Port Harcourt, estimated that in Sub-Saharan Africa, every one per cent increase in power outages (in terms of hours) had been associated…