Kogi Gov Inaugurates Boundary Committee to Curb Insecurity, Crisis – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure peace and security among the neighbouring states, the Kogi State Government has inaugurated the State Boundary Committee to manage all boundary issues from other states and within.

The state Governor, Yahaya Bello, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration of the Kogi State Boundary Committee at the Government House in Lokoja at the weekend.

Bello explained that the move became imperative to maintain peace and tranquility, and adequate security within and outside Kogi State.

He stated that the state is bounded by nine states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Niger Benue Kwara, Edo, Delta Anambra, Ekiti and Ondo.

The governor pointed out that the setting up of the Kogi State Boundary Committee was by the National Boundary Commission Act 2006, which empowered state governments to set up boundary committees in their states.

He, therefore, charged the members to…