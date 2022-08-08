Lack of Awareness, Corruption Responsible for Poor Execution of Constituency Projects, Says Budget Expert – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Lack of awareness, corruption and improper budgeting have been identify as major impediments to the poor execution of constituency projects across the country, a facilitator and budget expert, Mr. Henry Omokhaye, has said.

He made this know at a two-day workshop and training for journalists on Budget Monitoring and Tracking of Constituency Protects, held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, at weekend.

The workshop was organised by a non- governmental organisation, the Stallion Times Media Service, in collaboration with Wole Soyinka Investigative Journalism and the MacArthur Foundation.

Omokhaye explained that lack of knowledge and participation by the members of the host community in budget process and execution of the constituency projects have been a recurring decimal across the country, noting that the members of the National Assembly have given too much of power to nominate projects.

He noted that in most…