Lagos Rail System Commences Operation Q1 2023, Says Sanwo-Olu – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As part of the Lagos State Government’s effort in alleviating the transport hassles that residents have to go through, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday disclosed that the state-owned railway system, the Red Line, will commence operation by the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The governor, who said this while inspecting ongoing work on the system, added that the deadline for the completion of the project remains unchanged.

He also said that the Blue Line, which starts from Marina station, will terminate at Alaba, while the Red Line begins from Agbado and terminate at Oyingbo.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the contractor has given the assurance that all the physical infrastructure of the project would be completed by the end of December 2022 to allow for testing of the rail line before full operation.

He said that the Agege station would have to be walled off so that traders would desist from using the tracks to sell their merchandise,…