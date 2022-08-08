Lagos State Red Rail Line Now at Completion Stage, Says Sanwo-Olu – THISDAYLIVE

*Again, governor inspects state-owned metro project

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday once more went on an extensive inspection of the ongoing construction activities around the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line project.

It was the fourth time in a year the governor would be inspecting the pace of work on the 37-kilometre-long rail infrastructure wholly started by his administration, with Sanwo-Olu assuring Lagosians that the rail project would be delivered on its scheduled completion date.

The entire construction, the governor said, has moved into the finishing phase in which precast beams and other concrete fittings are being coupled to the constructed structures.

The transport infrastructure being developed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) would have the capacity to transport over 500,000 passengers daily when it becomes operational in the first quarter of next…