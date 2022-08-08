Monarch, Subjects Oppose Fayemi Over ‘Wrongful’ Naming of LCDA – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A First Class Monarch and Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, in Ikole Local Goverment Area, Ekiti State, Oba Ajibade Fasiku, yesterday, protested that Governor Kayode Fayemi, wrongfully carved out a section of the town to create a new local council development area named Oreniwa.

Oba Fasiku posited that while not opposed to the idea of a new LCDA to bolster development and participatory democracy, he, however, contended that such shouldn’t be done without consultation with relevant leaders.

In a petition addressed to Fayemi and dated August 5, 2022, the town faulted the proposed Oreniwa acronym given to the LCDA, but suggested names like Ikole South-west or Ikole North-west.

The letter reads: “There is, therefore, no doubt that the creation of local government areas would normally usher in inestimable infrastructural, be it socially, economically and politically in any part of the country, but it should never be done to create…