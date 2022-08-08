SDP Fastest Growing Political Party in Rivers, Says Abe – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former River State Senator, Magnus Abe, has described the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as the fastest growing political party in the state.

Abe, who is the state governorship candidate of the SDP, said the party has lived up to its mandate as a social democratic organisation to improve democratic practices in the country.

In a statement at the weekend by his spokesman, Parry Benson, the former representative of Rivers East senatorial district stated this while addressing the SDP national leadership in Abuja during his thank you visit.

The governorship hopeful expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the party for giving him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in Rivers State, and promised not to disappoint them.

According to him, “Sir, I am here today to thank the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the privilege and honour you have given me to fly your flag in Rivers State.

“I know that it could…