Senate Probes N1.7trn MDAs’ Service Wide Votes  – THISDAYLIVE

* Asks Accountant General to submit records on disbursement

Sunday Aborisade

The Senate has commenced investigation into the utilization of over N1.7 trillion Service Wide Votes (SWV) spent by federal agencies outside of their approved budgets between 2017 and 2021.

The Chairman of the Senate Public Account Committee, Senator Matthew Urhogbide, made this known Monday during the meeting between his panel and heads of the federal agencies that benefitted from the disbursement.

He insisted that all the affected heads of the MDAs must give explanations on how they spent the fund.

The senator added that Service Wide Votes were disbursed to the MDAs to take care of the shortfall in their capital and overhead budgets.

A Service Wide Vote, which is also known as the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge is more or less the country’s contingency fund in the annual budget.

It is a huge sum of money which is kept for unforeseen expenditure.

The…