US, Bagudu’s Brother Near Deal on Kebbi Governor’s Money Laundering Case – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor with agency report

The United States is nearing an agreement with the brother of Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, to resolve a court case over more than $140 million that it said was laundered by the governor.

Bloomberg disclosed that the Justice Department had been trying to seize four investment portfolios held in trust for Bagudu and his family since 2013.

The US alleged that Bagudu, 60, was part of a network controlled by former dictator Sani Abacha that misappropriated billions of dollars from state coffers in the 1990s.

However, Governor Bagudu has always maintained his innocence of the alleged crime.

The US and Bagudu’s brother, Ibrahim, applied on August 3, to suspend the case that is ongoing in a federal court in Washington, DC.

They “agreed upon the principal terms of a settlement” on July 19 and “believe a brief stay will allow the parties to reach a final agreement resolving the litigation,” it quoted their…