APC Leader, Others Defect to PDP in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Kwara State, Alhaji Bala Mahmud, and his teeming supporters in the party yesterday dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 polls in the state.

Mahmud, who was a former member of the 14-member committee on Patigi/Lafiagi crisis set up by the state government, stated that he decided to dump APC for PDP with his supporters in view of the leadership skills of former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the decision of the PDP to zone the governorship ticket of the party to Kwara North senatorial district ahead of next year polls in the state.

The defectors are from Patigi town, the headquarters of Patigi LGA of the state.

They were later received into the PDP fold by the former Ambassador to Japan and former governorship aspirant of the party, Professor Mohammed Yisa Gana.

Speaking at the event at Patigi, the leader of the defectors, Mahmud, said their…