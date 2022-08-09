Awujale, Other Ijebu Monarchs Endorse Abiodun for Second Term – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Traditional rulers in Ijebuland in Ogun State yesterday unanimously endorsed the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for a second term in office.

Leading other monarchs, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, said: “You have worked assiduously in past three years and three months, and you have justified why you deserve a second term in office.”

Oba Adetona spoke through his representative, the Dagburewa of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya, at the inauguration of Igan Road at Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

He said: “The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. So 2023 is sure and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you.”

Also speaking, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasak Adenugba, said though he’s not a politician, the people of the ancient town “have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone…