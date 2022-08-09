Don’t Allow Another Civil War in the Country, Buhari Urges Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

* Says self-centredness cause of war that claimed one million lives

* Stresses that Nigeria will remain one

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday warned Nigerians not to allow the civil war that took place from 1967 to 1970 to repeat itself in the life of the country.

The president, who identified self-centredness as the main cause of the civil war that claimed one million lives, however submitted that Nigerians will remain Nigerians in one indivisible country.

Speaking at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience former state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), President Buhari said the self-centredness that led to the loss of about a million lives between 1967-1970 must not be allowed to repeat itself, adding that the CPC was founded on the bedrock of patriotism and loyalty to the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We are human beings. We have our…