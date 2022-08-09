Group Charges Dogara, Lawal, CAN to Allow Nigerians Vote for Merit, Not Religion – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A group, Yoruba Muslim Youths Organisation (YMYO), has urged former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir Lawal; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to stop stressing the nation’s fault lines, but promote good governance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dogara and Lawal, who are chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and some leaders of the CAN had in recent times, argued against the emergence of the party’s flag bearers for the election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, saying it was against religious balancing.

But the Muslim youths group, in a press statement through its Coordinator, Alhaji Muritala Abdulsalam, disagreed on the position of the opponents of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The group while arguing in favour of Tinubu and Shettima, said their combination would be a…