I Warned Buhari’s Govt that Its Policies Will Destroy Nigeria’s Economy – THISDAYLIVE

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has disclosed he warned the President Muhammadu Buhari administration that its economic policies would destroy Nigeria’s economy.

Sanusi also lamented the current state of the nation, saying Nigeria will not be where it is if public office holders take their job seriously.

The former Emir, who spoke in Lagos on Sunday at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time”, every inherent dangers in the economic polices he communicated to the administration when he newly came on board in 2015/2016 is what the country is facing today.

The former Kano Emir recalled how he wrote a confidential letter to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor voicing his strong concerns about the economy.

“If every president, every governor, every minister, every commissioner took their job seriously, this country will not be where it was,” he stated.

“If people are willing to be…