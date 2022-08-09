Lawmakers Summon Finance Minister over Fuel Subsidy Claims  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives special ad hoc committee investigating the petroleum subsidy regime has summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to make available before it all documents relating to subsidy claims from 2013 till date.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu, issued the summons at the investigative hearing on Tuesday, following the absence of the minister, who sent the ministry’s Director Home Finance, Stephen Okon, to represent her.

Okon had, in his presentation, told the lawmakers that he had to appear because the ministry did not want to pass information that was not properly processed before the parliament.

He therefore pleaded for an extension of time to collate information required before the committee, adding that he was not mandated to make any presentation before the committee.

He said: “The ministry holds the House in very high esteem. However, I was not…