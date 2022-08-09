Motorcyclists’ Clash with Task Force Causes Traffic in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, yesterday clashed with the Task Force mandated by the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) to enforce the ban on commercial motorcyclists operations in some parts of Abuja.

The protesters set up bonfires on the road close to Dunamis Church on the Airport road, causing traffic.

But the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said it restored calm in the area, warning that the destruction of public property remained a criminal offence.

The blockade caused panic in the city, forcing motorists to drive against traffic and taking alternative routes.

An eyewitness said dozens of riders caused chaos, threatened, and hurled insults at motorists.

According to the eyewitness, “Thank God for my life. On Lugbe road, there was a heavy protest going on-throwing of stones and burning of tyres. We managed to scale through. They gathered on the side of the road that…