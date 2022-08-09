N’Assembly Clerk Urges Nigerians to Support Legislature, Seeks Protection of Legislative Powers  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Amos Ojo on Tuesday said the parliament was vested with investigatory, financial, confirmation and impeachment powers.

Ojo stated this in Abuja, while declaring open a 3-Day Training Workshop for Staff of the House of Representatives, themed: ‘Legislative work ethics and behavioral conduct at work place’.

He said that the legislature is the symbol of democracy, vested with the powers to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation, and therefore all lovers of democracy should protect the parliament.

The CNA said: “The Legislature is the first among the three Arms of Government – the Legislature, Executive, and the Judiciary. These Arms are characterised by the principle of separation of power as each is supposed to be independent of the other. The Legislature derives its powers from the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in Sections 4(1) and…