NIPROPTECH 22 Presents Situation of PropTech in Africa – THISDAYLIVE

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The NIPROPTECH 22 held recently in Lagos with professionals taking turns to elucidate on the state of Property Technology in Africa.

The convener, Dr Roland Igbinoba in an opening address said, NIPROPTECH is the largest conference that connects different generations of real estate practitioners to collaborate and share insights in developing the Nigerian real estate market and providing superior customer experience for all users, through the use of technology across all aspects of the real estate value chain.

Property Technology is the intersection of technology across the real estate value chain. PropTech is growing rapidly in market size and it is making a compelling case for the transformation of real estate across the globe. The global real estate technology market size was estimated at $11.7B in 2022, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% to reach $23.79B by 2027.

The value of investments in the…