NUPRC Stands Firm on Mobil-Seplat No Deal, Insists Status Quo Remains – THISDAYLIVE

In sub-section 14 of same section 95, the PIA states that: For the purpose of this section, change of control means any person or persons acting jointly or in concert, to acquire direct or indirect beneficial ownership of a percentage of the voting power of the outstanding voting securities of the holder, by contract or otherwise, that exceeds 50 per cent at any time.” Sub-section 15 states thus: “A holder of a petroleum exploration licence shall not assign, novate or transfer his licence or any right, power or interest without prior written consent of the commission.

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday affirmed that the status quo remains with respect to the ExxonMobil/Seplat Energy share acquisition.

The clarification by the NUPRC Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, followed an earlier statement same yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari had…